To the Editor,

There is hardly a sacred tradition left in America that hasn’t been corrupted by America’s voracious business class. Right now, we are at the start of our four great, end-of-year festivals—Unhallowed Halloween, Ingrate Thanksgiving, Surface Christmas, and Pretend New Year.

Halloween has long been a day to introduce youth to worship of the god of insulin dependence by means of sugar gorging. Thanksgiving has become a day when we are thankful for half of the population and wish the other half would take a long walk off a short pier. Christmas provides a prayer and a mysterious sacrament for those who go, and debt spending and gorging on football for all.

At New Year’s we actually do see a fresh start, but that little inauguration of healthy change lasts only about halfway to Valentine’s Day, as CEOs ramp up their pillaging of the land once again.

-Kimball Shinkoskey

