Dear Editor,

The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program wants men to know they are at higher risk than women for skin and colorectal (colon and rectal) cancer. As June is Men’s Health Month, men should also know how they can prevent these cancers.

Men 50 and older are up to three times more likely to develop melanoma (a deadly type of skin cancer) than women. Men work outside more often than women and, studies show, are not as good about protecting their skin. Using broad-spectrum sunscreen, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and staying in the shade are some of the ways men can protect themselves against skin cancer.

Men also get colorectal cancer more often than women. One reason may be that men do not stay as up to date on colorectal cancer screening as women. Colorectal cancer screening can find growths (called polyps) that can be removed before they turn into cancer or find cancer early when treatment may be most effective. All people ages 50 and older should be screened regularly for colorectal cancer. Adults younger than age 50 should talk to their health care provider about their risk for colorectal cancer and when to start screening.

CPiA educates communities about skin cancer and helps organizations adopt policies that promote sun safety. CPiA also works with employers to develop a paid time off benefit so employees can get life-saving cancer screenings.

More information about CPiA can be found at www.takeactionagainstcancer.com and by calling (315) 592-0827

Leanna Cleveland

Coordinator of Community Health

