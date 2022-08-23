Frank Castiglia Jr: Typical Of Government

To the Editor,

The Oswego County Government isn’t any different than any other Government! The latest case of wasteful spending came on August 11th at the monthly legislative meeting. This meeting was held in Pulaski.

Resolution FP-3 called for the hiring of a Deputy Highway Superintendent, quoting NYS law 102A as the reasoning.

When this resolution was presented, I made the statement: Fellow legislators, Voting YES to this resolution you are voting to cost the taxpayers $188,000 a year, voting NO you would save the taxpayers $188,000 a year.

When asked the reason for the resolution the Chairman of F & P Legislator Martino stated:” NYS Law 102A”

I then read the pertinent portions of NYS Law 102A to the full legislative body so they would be well informed on the law. NYS Law 102A reads as such:

“The county superintendent of any county or the county engineer thereof appointed by any other law to perform the duties of county superintendent, with the approval of the board of supervisors, may appoint a deputy county superintendent or engineer, as the case may be, for such period or periods as the board of supervisors may determine, but limited to the term of office for which such superintendent or engineer was appointed with power and authority in the county superintendent or engineer to terminate such appointment at his pleasure. Such deputy shall act for and have all the powers and duties of such superintendent or engineer during his inability to act as such superintendent or engineer or during the regular or approved vacation period of such superintendent or engineer.

In the event that such county superintendent or county engineer shall not appoint a deputy as provided herein, prior to or within thirty days after such inability to act shall occur, the board of supervisors may make such appointment for the period of such disability during the term of office of such superintendent or engineer, and such appointee shall thereafter continue in office for such period as the board of supervisors may determine, but with the limitations of time as hereinbefore mentioned”

As you can see from reading the law and as I stated to the full legislative body that the position of Deputy Highway Superintendent was not a mandated position.

It is an “as needed” position. A position may be filled upon the extended absence of the Superintendent.

There are at least 2 other “Deputy” positions in the county that aren’t “Mandated” but are filled as fulltime positions. All 3 cost the taxpayers somewhere around $564,000 a year or $5,640,000 in ten years.

Wasteful spending!

If the legislative body were to follow the format laid out in the law, they could save the taxpayers from paying for a person when a person isn’t needed.

The legislative body does look to save money with other issues.

A prime example of that was shown during the Human Services committee meeting. A resolution to reestablish a DSS lawyer position.

A position that they (Republicans) voted to remove in May, one move I voted against because of case load.

During the discussion period, Legislator Yeardon made a statement about “when the case load reduces, we won’t require the added Attorney right.”

So, as you can see it is true, they are “Penny wise and Dollar foolish”

The resolution passed 22 for and 1 against.

Frank Castiglia jr.

Legislator District 25

Minority Leader

