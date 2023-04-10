Letter To The Editor: SUNY Cayuga Steals Financial AId

*All submissions are posted in their original format:

To the editor: Marissa Williams

I recently re-enrolled in SUNY Cayuga after a decade to finish my long, coveted degree. After qualifying for financial aid, I was given book store credits, and told that the excess would be refunded to me. I used most of the credits at the bookstore, and was eagerly awaiting my refund. The moment that I was set to receive the refund, I get an email that I now had a balance due. Upon inquiry, representatives rattled off some arbitrary reason for revoking my refund that had something to do with my credits from 2011. This has been devestating for my family and I because I needed that money. My car has since been repossessed, I am facing eviction, and needless to say my grades have tumbled, and I was supposed to graduate this semester. I’m a nurse displaced by this pandemic and I need my degree to take care of myself. I should not have to turn to government assistance. This school stole my money and who knows how many other students they’ve done this to. I can be reached on Twitter at @MissMWNyc

