To the Editor,

The Republicans in Congress are considering numerous laws banning/restricting abortion. The government does not belong in the room with a woman and her doctor for these difficult decisions. Due to the Supremacy clause, any federal law if passed would supersede any NY state law that protects your rights. Claudia Tenney, a TRUMP SUPPORTER, if elected will become the representative for the 24th.

Search for her at www.opensecrets.org and you will see as of August 8th under Top Contributors the Susan B Anthony List. It is an anti-abortion organization which includes PACs, individual members or employees or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families. Don’t let her hide her stance on abortion.

Tenney voted against the: Right to Contraception Act, Respect for Marriage Act, Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022, Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022, Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 (Burn pit exposure bill), Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (gun safety)

See https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/127668/claudia-tenney/?p=1 to see all her “No” votes.

We must keep Republicans from becoming the majority in Congress. The Democrats are not perfect but they are at least trying to solve problems. They passed an infrastructure bill, the chips bill to bring back computer chip manufacturing, and gun safety legislation, etc. If the Republicans are given the majority, nothing will get done for two years. They present no solutions to our current problems. All they care about is keeping power and taking away your rights.

Vote for Steven Holden for our representative in the House.

Let’s prove the pundits and pollsters wrong and help Democrats keep the House Majority.

-Mary Furlong

