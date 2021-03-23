Dear Editor,

As I mentioned in my previous communication due to personal reasons I decided not to run for reelection as Oswego Township Official.

I also wanted to state that it was an honor and a privilege to work with the group of Oswego residents currently on the board of trustees. This group took over a disastrous mess and put in place a process, procedures, accountability and transparency all with the intent to govern and control our tax dollars.

I also believe it would be in our township’s best interests to reelect the following so we can continue to see additional progress and cost savings, Allyson Jacobsen, Diane Selmer Ken Holmstrom, Brian Houser all lead by Supervisor Brian LeClercq.

We have witnessed the progress so now let’s keep the team together and vote with your intelligence.

Sincerely

Michael J Bidegain

630-636-6034.

