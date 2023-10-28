Reality TV vs Fantasy Island!

*All submissions are posted in their original format

If you missed the Mayoral Debate on Thursday night you missed this.

Facts and Figures compared to Dreams and Schemes!

One candidate brought forward the reality of the City of Fulton and where we are and what we need to do to get where we need to be. That candidate brought forward the cold hard facts of numbers and the fact that it is all up to the Common Council and the direction of a seasoned Mayor.

One candidate talked about cutting down the dead trees in the downtown area with a pair of scissors. That candidate also talked about her not needing a paying job. Also the fact that they would be fully committed to the job. Also about getting the stake-holders to the table. More dreams. They also feel we need to get a developer to develop the Nestle’ site. Like no-one hasn’t tried that already. More dreams. This candidate is a well versed public speaker and well schooled to know the words to use to get a reaction from the audience. This candidate has also changed how the boat will move by now stating that we need to take a long hard look at Bldg. 30 a far cry from what she said only 2 weeks ago when she wanted condos there.

It is time the city of Fulton voters stop listening to the dreamers and start listening to the realists. Fulton has a history of following the Pied Piper hoping for the gold at the end of the rainbow. Not listening to the real hard facts, not wanting to look into the mirror to see the truth. After following the Pied Piper they want to know what went wrong.

Fulton voters get your heads out of the clouds and look down and see where you need to go and who will be the person to take you there.

Choose wisely Fulton voters.

Everyone loves the reality television shows follow the facts and vote for Reality.

Fantasy Island was a nice show but “the plane, the plane” is not coming to Fulton.

Remember you only have yourself to blame.

Frank Castiglia jr.

Fulton resident

