Sarah Reeske: Tenney Attacks Democracy

To the Editor,

Most people across this district whether they live in one stoplight towns or busy cities, raising a family or are retired, native or newcomer believe our democracy is based on every vote counting and voters deciding elections.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney disagrees because she continues to spread the Big Lie and not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election results according to her Twitter account.

Her attack on democracy continues with her refusal to acknowledge that the January 6th Insurrection was a crime, orchestrated by the President of the United States at the time. Capitol police officers died that day defending our temple of democracy, and she calls the hearings that have revealed the truth all a hoax. It was an organized effort to overturn the will of the people, but much to Tenney’s dismay, we prevailed.

If Claudia Tenney truly cared about election integrity, she would support the For the People Act, stop spreading misinformation about voting, and join the rest of us in believing that nobody is above the law. Tenney’s distorted view on what’s right and what’s wrong hurts all of us, so we can do our part by showing up and voting her out of Congress.

-Sarah Reeske

