To the Editor,

The recent headlines in the news about these children’s death has been heartbreaking. The agency whose main objective is to protect children failed them. A full independent investigation must be done! But we can’t stop there.

DSS conducts themself like they are above the law. I’ve been trying for a year to get anyone to listen to me and show proof of how corrupt they are but as soon as you say DSS/CPS doors slam shut. They need to be held accountable for these deaths and also for the families they have pulled apart based on lies, breaking the law and violating Civil Rights.

Not only does Stacey Alvord need to go but everyone from the director down to what they claim to be caseworkers needs to be relieved of their duties. And to think, just a couple weeks ago, during my last conversation with the director she actually told me that she was “proud’ of the work her caseworkers do.

Stephanie Stone

Constantia

