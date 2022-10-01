Yvonne Earl: Support Judicial Candidates

To the Editor,

We all have a voice. We all have a choice. This mid-term election on November 8 will have a number of very important races. Voters will be tasked to have a voice, and to make their choice.

The 5th Judicial District covers six counties, those being Jefferson, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida, Lewis and Herkimer. There are four NYS Supreme Court seats open this election so please be sure to vote for all four. This year has resulted in both the Republican and Conservative Conventions nominating four Republican candidates: Kevin Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, and Will Ramseier.

All of these candidates have the experience and knowledge to be true leaders in the advocacy of our Justice System. I know because I have worked with Kevin for over four years watching him advocate for his clients, and have spent this year supporting them all in every way I can. They deeply care about their families and the communities in which they serve. I am confident they will serve all that reside in the 5th Judicial District with excellence and integrity. So have a voice, and make the right choice.

Yvonne Earl

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...