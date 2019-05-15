Oswego County Businesses Win SBA Small Business Excellence Awards

SYRACUSE, NY – Two local small businesses were recognized during National Small Business Week at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 21st Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon in Syracuse on May 6.

Small businesses are selected for the Excellence Awards based on their company’s longevity, innovation, sales growth, increased employment, ability to overcome adversity or community contributions.

NY SBDC Oswego presented a 2019 Small Business Excellence Award to Man in the Moon Candies, owned by Amy Lear at 192 W. First St. in Oswego.

“Man in the Moon Candies has withstood the test of time since opening in 2005. Amy is carrying on a family tradition passed down for generations,” said nominator John Halleron, NY SBDC Oswego senior business adviser.

“A good business has great strategic partners; thank you to John Halleron of the Small Business Development Center, thank you to Pathfinder Bank, Operation Oswego County and the City of Oswego Economic Development Office. This is a wonderful time to be a business owner in Downtown Oswego, there is such positive momentum. We have come a long way, but we still have much more planned. I am thrilled to be renovating an iconic building in Oswego and am excited to be a part of the revitalization of our downtown,” Lear said.

Operation Oswego County presented a 2019 Small Business Excellence Award to Bardy’s 4 Seasons Tire & Auto Repair, Inc., owned by David Bardeschewski and Lisa Hall at 5963 S. Main St. in Sandy Creek.

“Bardy’s 4 Seasons Tire & Auto Repair has earned a solid reputation of quality and expertise since its beginnings in 2006. This track record has allowed the business to grow and make capital improvements over the years. Bardy’s is an excellent business and deserves this recognition,” said nominator Kevin LaMontagne, Operation Oswego County business finance director.

“My days are filled with taking care of customers with quality service and parts, working with employees and vendors, and trying to keep things running smoothly. Winning the Small Business Excellence Award tells us that our efforts are appreciated,” said Dave Bardeschewski, Bardy’s 4 Seasons Tire & Auto Repair, Inc. co-owner.

“The 21st Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon gives us the opportunity to celebrate our business community leaders for their small business successes,” said Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse district director. “Small business owners develop deep community connections, provide the critical backbone of our economy, employ local residents, and contribute to the vibrancy and innovation of our nation.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2019 National Small Business Week was held May 5-11 and is an annual event dedicated to recognizing the nation’s top small businesses, entrepreneurs, small business advocates and champions from across the country.

Every day, small businesses create 21st century jobs, support our neighborhoods and cities, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses.

It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

