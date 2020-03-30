Oswego County Essential Industries React To COVID-19

By: Shea O’Malley

OSWEGO – Essential area-wide businesses have been ramping up efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19-19, a global pandemic marching its way across the U.S., in order to supply continuous commodities to a quarantined nation.

On March 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing all nonessential businesses across the state from operating until further notice.

Essential businesses – healthcare, financial, infrastructure, manufacturing, utilities, etc. – are services deemed necessary for the health, safety and welfare of the public.

One area of essential business is Exelon’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in Scriba, a major energy supplier. The station is working to preserve regular plant operation and ensure worker safety throughout the nation’s health crisis.

“We are closely following the CDC guidance at all our generating facilities to prevent the spread of germs and viruses,” said Exelon Senior Site Communications Specialist Susan Brannan. “We are also limiting travel, minimizing personal contact, [and] encouraging remote-enabled employees to work from home [while] encouraging frequent hand washing and scheduling additional facility cleanings.”

Exelon is currently involved in a scheduled refueling process at its Unit-2 facility that began March 6. The station is taking extra caution considering outside worker presence at the plant.

“Employees and contractors supporting the refueling outages are subject to additional precautions due to the number of people required to support refueling outage and maintenance activities,” Brannan said. “Prior to entry, each person must complete a rigorous self-screening for signs of fever or respiratory issues before reporting to work.”

Exelon is providing 24-hour on-site medical professionals to monitor employee health throughout the crisis, with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission closely monitoring the Scriba plant as well as other facilities across the nation.

“We are communicating regularly with nuclear plants to discuss current activities and future businesses plans, including plant staffing, medical screening, reductions in non-essential maintenance work, and other matters,” said Nuclear Regulatory Commission Public Affairs Officer Neil Sheehan. “NRC regulations set reactor operator and security staffing guidelines. Nuclear power plants also have plans to maintain appropriate staffing under adverse conditions.”

Other major industries in Oswego County also continue to function amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Huhtamaki plant in Fulton has restructured its safety protocols to assist in continued employee wellness while open.

“We have taken extraordinary precautions to protect our employee’s safety and well-being, as directed by the CDC,” said North American Communications Manager Wess Hudelson. “We urge all employees to practice preventive safety measures, including frequently washing hands and practice social distancing. Most importantly, if anyone is not feeling well for any reason, they [are to] stay home.”

Huhtamaki is one of eighteen production facilities in North America providing essential food service, retail and consumer goods packaging, servicing businesses and retailers across the nation.

The Novelis Aluminum Mill, located outside of Oswego, is one of eight U.S. facilities that manufactures flat-rolled aluminum sheeting for use in automotive production, beverage cans and a variety of high-end products.

Partnering in the fight against the Coronavirus spread, Novelis has elevated precautions to also limit spread of the virus.

“We have taken several increased measures across the region in line with Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization guidance to keep our teams safe through this pandemic,” said Oswego Novelis Communication Lead Leila Giancone.

Some of the company’s measures include daily temperature monitoring, room capacity and outside personnel limitations, increased disinfectant stations and cleaning protocols throughout the facility, and work from home options.

“As we navigate this unprecedented and evolving situation, Novelis remains committed to making decisions that are in the best interest of our people, customers and communities,” Giancone said.

