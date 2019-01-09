Oswego Students Attend NYSSMA Conference All-State

OSWEGO – Some of Oswego High School’s most musically-gifted students recently showed off their talent during the New York State School Music Association’s Annual Conference All-State ensembles.

Shameeka LaLiveres, Daniel Emmons, Liam Tovey, Jack Dodds, Alyssa Adner and Andrew Bornheimer represented the Buccaneers’ music program throughout the Winter Conference, held Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 at the Rochester Convention Center.

Accompanied by Robert Dumas, Oswego City School District music department team leader, the OHS students rehearsed and performed with some of the top high school musicians and vocalists from throughout the state.

Out of the approximately 850 students selected to perform in various ensembles, LaLiveres and Adner performed in the treble chorus, while Emmons, Bornheimer and Tovey performed in the mixed chorus.

Dodds participated in the symphonic band.

Preparation for the prestigious high school honor included participation in the NYSSMA solo festival, in which the students performed a solo for a trained adjudicator who offered written feedback and a score on a vetted repertoire from the NYSSMA manual.

Dumas said students selected solos from levels 1-6, with 6 “being the highest and representative of collegiate-level playing/singing.”

During a student’s sophomore and junior years, they have the option of doing a level 6 solo as an official Conference All-State audition.

Students were notified in August of their acceptance, giving them a few months to prepare for the Winter Conference.

