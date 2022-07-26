OSWEGO – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has forecast a nursing shortage through 2024, with the U.S. projected to need more than half a million new nurses to replace those who leave the profession.

As the largest healthcare system in Oswego County, Oswego Health has taken a proactive role in recruitment with an emphasis on pipeline growth and has successfully recruited 17 new graduate nurses this summer for positions at Oswego Hospital.

Joining Oswego Health’s Medical Surgical Unit to begin their career in healthcare include:

• Anna Mulcahey from Oswego- attended CCC

• Kim Maitland from Oswego- attended CCC

• Kaitlyn Gunther from Oswego- attended CCC

• Brittany Holiday from Fulton- attended CCC. Brittany will spend six months in Med Surg but then transition to Women’s Services.

• Kirsten Grabow from Morrisville – attended SUNY Morrisville

• Lilly Liang from Fulton – attended SUNY Morrisville

• Erica Coe from Parish – attended CCC

Joining the Intensive Care Unit:

• Bailey Mannigan from Auburn- attended St. John Fisher

• Alyse Oostdyk from Oswego – attended CCC

• Jenny Pickard from Cato – attended CCC

• Cali Rodriguez from Oswego – attended CCC

Joining the Emergency Department:

• McKenzie Bortel from Hannibal – attended Crouse School of Nursing

• Amy Pauldine from Oswego – attended OCC

• Allison Flett from Martville – attended CCC

Joining the Surgical Services Unit:

• Melissa Duran from Oswego – attended CCC

• Ashleigh Searle from Cato – attended CCC

• Heather Walters from Phoenix – attended CCC

“Securing the future of local healthcare has been a priority of our recruiters here at Oswego Health,” shared Marq Brown, Vice President of Human Resources. “To have 17 new nurses choose to begin their nursing career here in this community is gratifying and a testament to their commitment to caring for their neighbors, friends, and family.”

As a complete healthcare system with locations throughout Oswego County, Oswego Health offers many opportunities for career advancement. Their tuition reimbursement program is designed to make it financially easy for employees to build careers in healthcare while maintaining a work/life balance. The program offers up to $10,000 per year towards healthcare degrees in nursing, medical imaging, and laboratory science. In addition, Oswego Health offers an ED Residency Program, which provides a fully compensated, on-the-job training opportunity for graduate nurses.

“Nationally recognized for patient safety and care, with more than 1,200 employees throughout our 17 campuses, a career at Oswego Health is just that, a career,” stated Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN, Director of Nursing. “The experience and versatility available to these new graduate nurses are truly unique to our healthcare system. Plus, since we are an independent, nonprofit healthcare system, with all strategic decisions, whether operational or monetarily, being made locally, our staff can make a true impact not only for their patients but for the profession. And I think what I love most about these new graduate nurses is the excitement and energy they bring to the team. It’s infectious and we are so glad they are here!”

Oswego Health has openings throughout the healthcare system and encourages anyone interested in providing local healthcare to learn more by visiting oswegohealth.org.

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

