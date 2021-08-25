6th Annual For Your Health 5K Raises $26k To Support Local Healthcare

OSWEGO – The 6th Annual Oswego Health Foundation For Your Health 5K was held August 14-21, with 106 individuals participating virtually.

Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses, the annual event raised $26,000 to support patient care in Oswego County.

“We truly appreciate the support received from the community and our local business partners,” said Michele Hourigan, Director of Business and Community Development for the Oswego Health Foundation. “As a nonprofit community healthcare system, we count on support from generous supporters, to help us deliver the outstanding medical care our patients and community deserve. Proceeds from this annual 5K will directly impact care in our community.”

The For Your Health 5K is proud to be part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on October 10.

