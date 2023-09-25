“A Heart Warming Night Of Elegance And Inspiration” The Oswego Health Foundation To Host 4th Annual Gala To Support Local Healthcare

OSWEGO, NY– The Oswego Health Foundation announces its 4th Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, November 11th at Colloca Estate Winery.

Mayor Billy Barlow, Jr. and Alex Sims will be Honorary Co-chairs of the event which is themed, “A Heart Warming Night of Elegance and Inspiration” as Oswego Health celebrates its future in local healthcare.

The money raised this year at the Annual Gala will help support the newly created Oswego Health Foundation Endowment Fund. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tables of eight will be sold for $1,000. As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives throughout the community. Anyone interested in making a gift to the endowment fund or attending the event should contact the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788.

Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by a short program, dinner, desserts and dancing to the musical entertainment of The Billionaires. This year’s event will include a high end auction table and a raffle for a pendant donated by JP Jewelers.

In addition, Oswego Health will present three prestigious awards at the Gala. ConnextCare will be recognized with the 2023 Community Partner Award, Drs. Gary and Elizabeth Bozeman will be presented with the 2023 Oswego Health Physician of the Year Award and Jody Wood, BSN, RN, SNOR, CSSM will receive the 2023 Oswego Health Nurse of the Year Award.

To learn more about the event, please visit oswegohealth.org/gala.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org

