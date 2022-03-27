OSWEGO – As a nonprofit community healthcare system, Oswego Health counts on additional support from generous donors to help deliver outstanding medical care throughout Oswego County.

Embarking on its 35th year, proceeds from the annual Oswego Health golf tournament are used to directly impact patient care and ensure exceptional healthcare services are offered in the community. In 2021, the tournament raised over $159,000 for the healthcare system.

Oswego Health is pleased to announce that The Hayner Hoyt Corporation will serve as the presenting sponsor for the tournament this year on June 6 at the Oswego Country Club.

“We truly appreciate our continued partnership with Oswego Health and the value they bring to the community,” said Jeremy Thurston, president of The Hayner Hoyt Corporation. “This tournament is one that we look forward to every year as we know how critical this fundraising event is for the organization especially due to the recent pandemic, and we are just happy to help in any way we can.”

Area businesses or community members interested in participating in this year’s tournament should contact Michele Hourigan at the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788 or email [email protected].

