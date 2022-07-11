OSWEGO – Physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered to recognize The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health for receiving two national awards by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is a recipient of the Center of Distinction award and the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award.

The Center of Distinction award is given to centers that achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. In addition, The Center for Wound Healing scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix.

The Center was awarded this prestigious honor which is named after Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

Medical Director for The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, Carlos Dator, Jr., MD, shared “I am so proud of the team here at the Center. Receiving these two prestigious awards is a true testament to their dedication to their patients.”

The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by our wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

For more information about the Center, call 315-326-3780. Referrals are not required to make an appointment.

