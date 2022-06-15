Close To $150,000 Raised To Support Local Healthcare In Oswego County

OSWEGO – The 35th Annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament, presented by The Hayner Hoyt Corporation held on June 6, raised over $147,000 to support local healthcare through support of local businesses, community members and Oswego Health employees.

Winning the captain and crew event was Community Bank, with a score of 55. Team members included Jason Rinaldo, Chad Holbert, Alec Kunzwiler, and Fred Aldrich.

Second place with a score of 56 was team Ontario Lakeside Associates, which included Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., Lou Castaldo, Kevin Dorsey, and Zachary Badawy.

Third place was Pathfinder Bank and team members were Craig Fitzpatrick, Jim Dowd, Dan Dorsey, and Chris Carpenter.

During the tournament, the Debbie Hicks Memorial fun prize was presented to Siemens Industry. This honor is selected by a blind draw of all the teams in the non-competitive division. This prize is presented each year in memory of longtime golf tournament organizer Debbie Hicks.

Individual highlights during the tournament included straightest drive on #1 won by Lindsay Usherwood and Jason Sherman, while winning the longest drive on hole #14 were Dr. Meaghan Primm and Rich Burritt. There were closest to the pin won on various holes, including #2 won by Josh Pritchard; #4 won by Dennis McCarthy; #18 won by Mike Holmes. Winning the putting contest was Rick Breitbeck with Justin Rueckel as the chipping contest winner.

“We truly appreciate the support received from the community and our local business partners,” shared Michele Hourigan, Director of Business and Community Development for the Oswego Health Foundation. “As a nonprofit community healthcare system, we count on support from generous supporters, to help us deliver the outstanding medical care our patients and community deserve. Proceeds from this golf tournament will directly impact care in our community.”

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego Countythe 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

