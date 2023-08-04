OSWEGO, NY – Community organizations will come together to promote local health resources at the 8th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Saturday, August 12.

As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives of the community. The event will focus on overall wellness and feature community partners, local vendors, and resources to help strengthen the health of the community. A few to mention include:

Aqua Spa will feature their oxygen bar for people interested in trying

Oswego County Health Department will be there to share information on immunizations and tick bite prevention

OCO Cancer Services will share information on preventative resources

The Mix will offer samples of post-workout shakes, hydration drinks and a new vegan line

Mercy Flight Central will land a helicopter at 8:45am (weather and patient transport permitting)

Skaters from John and John’s Bike and Skate Shop will offer demos and show off their skills

CMOO to feature an interactive educational exhibit

Participate in a vendor scavenger hunt to win prizes

Face painting for all ages

The event will feature a kids’ fun run at 9 a.m. and the For Your Health 5K run/walk will start at 9:30 a.m. at the beautiful scenic course on the Seneca Hill campus, between Fulton and Oswego, off Route 481 on Route 45A. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate and can register online at www.oswegohealth.org/5k. Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information, contact Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

