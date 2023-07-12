Due To The Demand, We Have Opened Additional Spots!

FULTON, NY – The Multi-organ Blood Analysis will be held at the Fulton Medical Center on July 15.

For only $55, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $760 as a way to improve your and your family’s health! For an additional charge, we can run PSA and Vitamin D tests.

An optional $20 PSA test is available for men.The optional $20 Vitamin D test is available for anyone. Remember a 12-hour fast is required.

Please bring exact cash or check payable to Oswego Health to your appointment.

