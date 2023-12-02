Get Vaccinated to Avoid the Flu this Holiday Season

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department recognizes Dec. 4-8 as National Influenza Vaccination Week and reminds residents that there’s still time to get their flu vaccine.

The Oswego County Health Department continues its flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Monday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Clinics take place at the Nick Stereo Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.

“It takes two weeks for the human body to create the necessary antibodies to fight off the flu,” said Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell. “But it only takes a few seconds to get vaccinated to protect you and your family.”

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the best protection against flu and any potential serious complications, especially for those who have existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions.

It’s recommended that everyone aged 6 months and older get an annual flu shot. Influenza can be especially dangerous for children under the age of 5 years. Every year, millions of children get sick with the flu, and thousands of children are hospitalized due to the illness.

The cost of the vaccine is covered by most insurances. The health department accepts the following insurances:

UMR POMCO Select

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Fidelis, United HealthCare Community Plan

United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans

Medicaid and Medicare

People who have a health insurance plan other than these may have to pay out-of-pocket and submit a receipt to their insurer for reimbursement. No one is turned away due to their inability to pay.

“We encourage residents to stay up to date on not only their flu shot but the COVID-19 booster as well,” said Purtell. “It’s completely safe to get both vaccines at the same time.”

To make an appointment for a vaccine clinic, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547. To learn more about the updated COVID-19 vaccine or to view the flu dashboard, visit www.health.oswegocounty.com.

