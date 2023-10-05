OCO Centers for Reproductive Health Offer Menopausal Care

Oswego, NY – Menopause can affect women in unique and various ways. Hormonal changes brought about by menopause can lead to physical issues that may need medical attention. When the symptoms of menopause are negatively affecting your quality of life, you need a provider who specializes in menopausal care. OCO’s Centers for Reproductive Health can provide you with the care that you need.

“For women struggling with symptoms of menopause, OCO’s Centers for Reproductive Health can provide urgent care and most effective treatment for their reproductive health,” said OCO Practice Manager Mary Hitchcock, RN. “Their care is prioritized. Our medical secretaries and nurses will help them find the best appointment option to meet their needs”

The staff at OCO’s Reproductive Health Centers includes Dinah Olson, PA, Heather Shannon, NP, and Lisa Sousou, PA., each of which has over 20 years of experience dealing with all aspects of female reproductive health. They have extensive knowledge of menopausal issues and the proper treatment for menopausal health problems.

“Women that visit our centers receive a thorough examination so that our health care professionals can identify and offer options that can manage the patient’s particular symptoms,” said Hitchcock. “Their understanding of the symptoms, and their ability to relate to the issues women are going through, allows them to offer our patients a unique and comforting experience. Visitors to our centers can also rely on our staff to provide ongoing reproductive health care.”

Care at OCO’s Centers goes far beyond attending to urgent menopause related care. OCO’s medical staff provide testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract and yeast infections and pelvic pain, HPV testing and treatment, birth control, contraception management, pregnancy testing and services, and breast and cervical cancer screenings.

OCO Centers for Reproductive Health participate with many insurance companies and third party self-funded plans. For self-pay patients, OCO offer a Sliding Fee program. There is also an onsite enroller for the Family Planning Benefit Program (FPBP). Services will never be denied if a person is unable to pay.

“When you need care for your urgent reproductive health needs make OCO’s centers for Reproductive Health you first call,” added Hitchcock.

OCO’s Reproductive Health Centers are located at 10 George Street in Oswego and 522 South 4th Street in Fulton. Satellite offices are located at the Mary Walker Center, 1 Rudolf Road on the SUNY Oswego campus and at 5856 Scenic Avenue in Mexico. For hours and further information on OCO’s Reproductive Health Centers visit ww.oco.org.

