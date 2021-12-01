Jennifer Fassano, RN Promoted To Director Of Emergency Department At Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Jennifer Fassano, RN to Director of the Emergency Department.

Fassano earned her Bachelor in Psychology in 2012 from SUNY Oswego and had a drive for emergency services as she started her career in healthcare as an EMT for Oswego County Ambulance. She transitioned from ambulance to the Emergency Department and in 2014, Oswego Health was fortunate to have her join the team as an ED Tech while pursuing her AAS in Nursing at Cayuga Community College.

After graduation, she jumped right in as a Graduate Nurse in the Emergency Department until she became fully licensed as a Registered Nurse in 2016. In May 2021 Jen was promoted to Senior RN.

“I have the utmost confidence in Jen and she is perfect for this leadership role,” shared Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “This was the perfect opportunity to recognize an employee for her commitment to Oswego Health and our patients and will provide Jen with a chance to grow in her career here.”

Oswego Hospital’s emergency services department is staffed 24 hours a day by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurses. Each year the department provides excellent and compassionate care to more than 25,000 visitors and was recently recognized by Healthgrades for being named one of the top 5% in the country for patient safety.

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services.

In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

