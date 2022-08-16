OSWEGO – As one of the major employers in the area and the largest healthcare system in the county, Oswego Health knows firsthand that a highly-educated nursing workforce strengthens the quality of care provided to patients.

In 2020, Oswego Health launched a tuition assistance program for their employees looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. Among those who have taken advantage of the opportunity is Jody L. Wood, BSN, RN, CNOR, CSSM.

Wood graduated in May 2022 from Empire State College with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and most recently earned certification as a Surgical Services Manager through CCI.

The Certified Surgical Services Manager (CSSM) certification is the only perioperative management credential for perioperative managers, directors, and nurses who oversee personnel, a budget, business unit, or service line. Earning the CSSM is a mark of distinction and recognizes the important role managers play in delivering safe patient care.

Joining Oswego Health in 2005 initially as a Business Services Coordinator in the Medical-Surgical Unit, Wood discovered her passion for healthcare. She went on to pursue her nursing degree from Cayuga Community College before becoming a licensed Registered Nurse in 2009.

From there she returned to the Medical-Surgical Unit as an RN before transferring to Surgical Services in 2011. In this department, Wood has quickly advanced her career and in 2018 transitioned to an RN Educator in the operating room, before earning the promotion of Director of Surgical Services in 2020.

“We could not be prouder of Jody for continuing her education and training,” said Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “Her dedication and commitment to providing high-quality, local patient-centered care is truly extraordinary.”

“As a lifelong learner, I am so appreciative of Oswego Health’s tuition assistance program,” Wood said. “I won’t stop at my BSN and hope to begin studying for my Masters in Nursing here soon. To be able to advance my own personal knowledge and education is something I owe not only to myself, but my patients and my colleagues.”

The RN Tuition Assistance program is offered to current employees at Oswego Health looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. New employees or those interested in working for Oswego Health are also eligible to apply at www.oswegohealth.org.

