Multi-Organ Blood Analysis On July 15 At Fulton Medical Center

OSWEGO, NY – The Multi-organ Blood Analysis will be held at the Fulton Medical Center on July 15th.

For only $55, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $760 as a way to improve your and your family’s health! For an additional charge, we can run PSA and Vitamin D tests. An optional $20 PSA test is available for men. The optional $20 Vitamin D test is available for anyone. Remember a 12-hour fast is required.

Please bring exact cash or check payable to Oswego Health to your appointment.