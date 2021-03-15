New Physician – Linda D. Meehan, D.O. Joins Oswego County OB-GYN, P.C.

OSWEGO – Obstetrician/Gynecologist Linda D. Meehan, D.O. , F.A.C.O.O.G. has joined the professional staff at Oswego County OB-GYN, P.C. and the medical staff at Oswego Health.

Dr. Meehan earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Long Island University and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 1998.

Meehan is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Previously Dr. Meehan practiced in Amsterdam and Norwich, NY and Goshen, Indiana.

Meehan is eager to provide a range of women’s services, including well women’s care and gynecological/obstetrical services. Dr. Meehan will be sharing 24-hour hospital obstetrical coverage at Oswego Hospital with Raj Mahajan, M.D; and midwife Theresa Naro, C.N.M.

Oswego County OB-GYN, P.C. has been providing obstetrical and gynecological services to the women of Oswego County for more than 60 years.

In addition to routine obstetrical and gynecological services, staff members offer gynecological surgery, infertility, and a medically supervised weight loss program. ??The practice has two convenient office locations in Oswego and one in Fulton.

To make an appointment with Dr. Meehan, patients can call the Oswego office at (315) 343-2590 or the Fulton office at (315) 593-8393. Appointments can also be made by visiting the website at www.ocobgyn.net.

