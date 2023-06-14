Nine New Graduate Nurses Begin Healthcare Career At Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has forecast a nursing shortage through 2024, with the United States projected to need more than half a million new nurses to replace those who leave the profession. As the largest healthcare system in Oswego County, Oswego Health has taken a proactive role in recruitment with an emphasis on pipeline growth and has successfully recruited nine new graduate nurses this summer for positions throughout the organization.

Joining Oswego Health’s Medical Surgical Unit to begin their career in healthcare include:

Emma Teeter from Mexico – attended Cayuga Community College (CCC)

Jaime Thompson from Oswego- attended SUNY Brockport

Joining the Emergency Department:

Sarah Crucitti from Oswego – attended CCC

Sarah Fitzgibbons from Oswego – attended Pomeroy College of Nursing at Crouse Hospital

Joining the Surgical Services Unit:

Hayley Jones from Oswego – attended CCC

Julia Kingsley from Fulton – attended CCC

Joining the Intensive Care Unit:

Kristopher Ferrara from Fulton – attended CCC

Joining the Mental Health & Wellness Department:

Lindsey Hodge from Pennellville – attended CCC

Joining the Central Square Urgent Care:

Shaquana Jones from West Monroe – attended Excelsior University

“Securing the future of local healthcare has been a priority of our recruiters here at Oswego Health,” shared Marq Brown, Vice President of Human Resources & Chief People Officer. “To have nine new nurses choose to begin their nursing career here in this community is gratifying and a testament to their commitment to caring for their neighbors, friends, and family.”

As a complete healthcare system with locations throughout CNY, Oswego Health offers many opportunities for career advancement. Their tuition reimbursement program is designed to make it financially easy for employees to build careers in healthcare while maintaining a work/life balance.

The program offers up to $10,000 per year towards healthcare degrees in nursing, medical imaging, and laboratory science. In addition, Oswego Health offers an ED Residency Program, which provides a fully compensated, on-the-job training opportunity for graduate nurses.

“Nationally recognized for patient safety and care, with more than 1,300 employees throughout our 17 campuses, a career at Oswego Health is just that, a career,” stated Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN, Director of Nursing. “The experience and versatility available to these new graduate nurses are truly unique to our healthcare system. Plus, since we are an independent, nonprofit healthcare system, with all strategic decisions, whether operational or monetarily, being made locally, our staff can make a true impact not only for their patients but for the profession.

And I think what I love most about these new graduate nurses is the excitement and energy they bring to the team. It’s infectious and we are so glad they are here!”

Oswego Health has openings throughout the healthcare system and encourages anyone interested in providing local healthcare to learn more by visiting oswegohealth.org.

