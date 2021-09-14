Oswego Couple Gives Back To Support Local Healthcare Initiatives

OSWEGO – Known for their commitment to improving the quality of life in Oswego County, former owners of Burritt Motors of Oswego and lifelong residents, Chris and Brenda Burritt continue to show their support to the community with a generous donation of $20,000 to support the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.

“It’s so vitally important to our community to provide and maintain a strong and viable health care system within our growing county,” said Chris and Brenda Burritt when asked why they support The Campaign for Oswego Health. “We are happy to support the ongoing efforts of Oswego Health to provide high quality health and wellness care for all those who reside here.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

About Oswego Health

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers.

More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services.

In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit www.oswegohealth.org.

