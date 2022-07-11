Oswego Health Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – After the nonprofit’s annual board meeting held on June 27, 2022, the Oswego Health Board of Directors unanimously voted on changes to leadership as well as the addition of one new member.

Local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ed Alberts will serve as Board Chair, a progressive leader at SUNY Oswego, Victoria L. Furlong will serve as Vice-Chair, and lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Secretary. All three will serve two-year terms through June 30, 2024.

In addition, the Board accepted a nomination for Paloma Sarkar to join the health system as a new member, for a three-year term.

As a proven entrepreneur with 20+ years of health and wellness business expertise, Ed Alberts excels in management consulting and business strategy. He currently owns several businesses with locations spread throughout Central New York and the greater New York City area including Rehab Resources, Little Lukes, WIRED Telecom, RELAX The Spa – Rochester, F45 Training, and Riverwalk Apartments and Restaurants.

Alberts not only volunteers his time to Oswego Health but has shown tremendous philanthropic support to the Oswego Health Foundation as he has been instrumental in the growth and development of the healthcare system. Alberts is also an active Board Member for the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

As SUNY Oswego’s Chief Financial Officer, Victoria L. Furlong oversees facilities services, human resources and payroll, University Police, finance and budget, student accounts, purchasing, and internal control. Appointed in September 2021, Furlong is a member of the president’s cabinet and is the first woman to serve as SUNY Oswego’s vice president for administration and finance.

She began her career at SUNY Oswego over 25 years ago and has had progressive leadership experiences across campus. In all her positions, Furlong has sought to create a welcoming and inclusive community. She earned her Master of Business Administration and business administration degrees from SUNY Oswego.

Pete Cullinan is a lifelong native of Oswego who, with his wife, Kelly, has raised a daughter, Kelsey, and a son Cole. Before his retirement at the end of 2021, he worked in the emergency planning field with a focus on nuclear plant emergency planning since 1990, first with Oswego County and most recently with Exelon at the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. Cullinan is a 1988 graduate of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Biology.

In addition to Oswego Health, he has been involved with the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross, Operation Oswego County, and the Town of Minetto Zoning Board of Appeals. In addition to serving as Secretary of the Oswego Health Board of Directors, Cullinan also serves on the Oswego Health Foundation Board.

Paloma Sarkar is a First Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management and Strategic Planning at Pathfinder Bank. She oversees and monitors all components of risk management activities of the organization and monitors and analyzes risks within the bank’s business units and reports on these risks. Originally from Kolkata, India; she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering in 2007 and worked for an IT company in India named Tech Mahindra for three years developing codes and reports for various modules of Enterprise Resource Planning.

She came to the United States in 2010 and earned her Master in Business Administration from SUNY Oswego in 2011. Paloma started as an intern at Pathfinder Bank and then grew in the company having worked in Loan Operation, Credit Risk, and Credit Administration. She serves on the advisory board for SUNY Oswego School of Business. She also serves on the board for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Inc., Safe Haven Museum, and Fort Ontario in Oswego, NY.

Oswego Health has been fortunate to have diverse representation from the community as board members throughout the years, including those in the financial sector, healthcare, higher education, economic development as well as business owners. The 2022-23 Oswego Health Board of Directors consists of: Ed Alberts, Chair; Atom Avery, Past-Chair; Timothy R. Barnhart; Elizabeth W. Bozeman, MD, Medical Staff President; William Clark; Peter Cullinan, Secretary; Dan E. Dorsey, Jr.; Lynne Eggert; Victoria Furlong, Vice-Chair; Adam Gagas; Michael Harlovic, CEO, President; Ellen Holst; Paloma Sarkar; Mark Slayton, Treasurer; Ron Tascarella; Katie Toomey; Duane Tull, MD; Scott Van Gorder, DO.

