Oswego, NY – Oswego Health knows that a highly-educated workforce strengthens the quality of care provided to its patients. That’s why Oswego Health offers its 1,302 employees a Tuition Assistance Program and flexible work schedules to support individuals interested in enhancing their careers, all while maintaining a work/life balance.

As a regional healthcare leader, Oswego Health believes in investing in its employees and so in 2020, launched a tuition assistance program for those looking to advance their training. To date, a total of 34 employees have benefited from the program with Oswego Health financially investing over $390,000.

Among those who have taken advantage of the opportunity is Paige Blum, BSN, RN. Blum was one of 20 RNs who received tuition assistance in 2023 to advance their training and education and Oswego Health is proud to share that she graduated in May 2023 from Western Governors University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Paige Blum, BSN, RN shares, “I’ve always wanted to go back to school, and this program has provided me the opportunity without the stress or financial burden to follow.”

Blum has worn many hats at Oswego Health where she began her career in 2015 as an ED Tech. She took advantage of the organization’s ED Residency Program and pursued her nursing degree from Cayuga Community College and joined the ED full-time in 2019 as a Registered Nurse. In 2021 she transferred to the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases where she spent a year delivering the highest quality of care for a wide spectrum of diseases and disorders affecting the gastrointestinal tract. In 2022, an opening for an RN positioned became available in Women’s Services, and here is where Paige has found her true passion.

The RN Tuition Assistance program offers up to $10,000 per year to current employees at Oswego Health looking to advance their training in nursing, medical imaging, or laboratory science. In addition, Oswego Health offers on-the-job training for phlebotomy and a paid certification program for those looking to become Certified Nursing Assistants at Seneca Hill Manor. New employees or those interested in working for Oswego Health are also eligible to apply at www.oswegohealth.org/careers.

