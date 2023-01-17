Oswego Health Board Member, Katie Toomey, Elected To Serve On The Healthcare Trustees Of New York State’s Board Of Governors

Oswego, NY – Transforming healthcare at the State level, Oswego Health is proud to share that board member, Katie Toomey, has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term.

The HTNYS board of governors aims to strengthen the healthcare system of New York State through improved leadership and involvement by healthcare trustees. These volunteer governors guide HTNYS programs such as workforce development and government relations.

Toomey serves on the Oswego Health board of directors and the Oswego Health Foundation board. She is also the Vice President of Member Engagement for CenterState CEO where she provides leadership and strategic guidance to its 2,000+ members.

President & CEO of Oswego Health, Michael C. Backus shares, “As an independent, non-profit hospital health system, Oswego Health is proud to be led by our volunteer board of directors who each give their time and talents to support healthcare in our local community. Katie, along with our other seventeen board members, plays a critical role in all our strategic decisions. Taking her talents to the state level will emphasize the good work done by the tremendous caregivers at Oswego Health and help further our efforts to expand services throughout Central New York.”

“I am honored to continue to provide strategic support to Oswego Health as they are a critical partner in strengthening our community,” Vice President of Member Engagement at CenterState CEO Katie Toomey said. “The economic trajectory of our region is changing and with that will come new residents. It’s imperative that we have the tools and resources needed to support this growth and serve these new patients. My involvement with Oswego Health has been an incredibly rewarding aspect of my career and I look forward to making connections, learning and advocate for health care in Central New York.”

