OSWEGO – Oswego Health Foundation announces its 6th Annual For Your Health 5K will be held Saturday, August 14. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives here our community. The event will feature a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the For Your Health 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at the beautiful scenic course on the Seneca Hill campus, between Fulton and Oswego, off Route 481 on Route 45A. Last year’s event was held virtually and raised over $24,000 with 134 participants.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers in both the walking and running divisions of the Oswego Health race. Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com/events/2021/46134/for-your-health-5K.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“We are excited to have the continued support of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and we appreciate their dedication to local healthcare services,” said Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan. “This event not only promotes being healthy but is a great way for the community to come out and support the initiatives of their community healthcare system.”

“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s sponsorship of the 6th Annual For Your Health 5K is an example of our commitment in supporting local organizations like Oswego Health that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “The funds raised during this community event, will provide patient room updates at the Oswego Hospital, and ensure patients, families and providers are able to work together with the highest level of quality care. We are proud to be a part of that!”

Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information please call Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.

The For Your Health 5K is proud to be part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on October 10.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...