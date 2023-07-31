Oswego Health is Making Breast Cancer Surgery Easier for Patients

OSWEGO – Oswego Health continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering the most advanced treatment options to patients with breast cancer by adopting the SAVI SCOUT® Localization System to provide easier, more compassionate care to patients undergoing breast surgery.

The SAVI SCOUT® system has been proven in over 185,000* procedures worldwide. It has been shown to decrease patient discomfort and improve patient satisfaction. SAVI SCOUT® uses non-radioactive, radar technology to provide real-time surgical guidance during breast surgery.

Prior to use of this technology, removal of small breast masses required localization and a wire inserted into the breast to mark the mass on the day of surgery. Today, a SAVI SCOUT® reflector is placed any time prior to the day of surgery at the patient’s convenience or at the time of biopsy. During surgery, the SAVI SCOUT® guide uses real-time distance measurement to accurately detect the location of the reflector and the tumor to within 1mm of accuracy. Thus making for a more precise surgery while preserving healthy tissue and reduces need for reoperation.

Dr. Sal Salvatore, a Radiologist specializing in breast imaging at Oswego Health shares, “We are so excited to introduce wireless breast localizations with SAVI SCOUT® into our practice. Just one more example of our commitment to offer cutting edge technology to our patients.”

The ability to precisely locate tumors may increase the probability of complete cancer removal and reduce the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries—a huge advantage for early-stage breast cancer patients. In addition, the ability to strategically plan the incision may result in better cosmetic outcomes. SAVI SCOUT® is also used to effectively localize the tumor and lymph nodes prior to neoadjuvant therapy.

According to Breast Surgeon, Dr. Lisa Lai, “We’re proud to offer wire-free localization as the standard of care, offering the new SAVI SCOUT® Localization System during breast conservation surgeries. As research and technology advances, Oswego Health is committed to adopting the safest and most progressive treatment options for women and men with breast cancer.”

*as of March 2021

