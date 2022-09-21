OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Nicholas Runeare, MD as the new Hospitalist Medical Director.

Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests, and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.

A member of the Oswego hospitalist team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Complementing the care are nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital are board-certified.

Fulton native, Nicholas Runeare, MD returned to his hometown roots in 2021 as a Hospitalist at Oswego Hospital. Dr. Runeare earned his Doctor of Medicine in 2017 from SUNY Upstate. There he completed his Residency in Internal Medicine in 2020 and his Chief Residency in Quality and Safety (CRQS) at the Syracuse VA in 2021. Before joining Oswego Health, Dr. Runeare previously worked as an Internal Medicine Nocturnist for Upstate University Hospital Downtown and Community Campuses and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“Our Hospitalist team at Oswego Health has never been stronger and Dr. Runeare is just the right provider to oversee our program,” said Chief Medical Officer Duane Tull, MD, FACS. “His background in quality improvement and patient satisfaction as well as his clinical interests in orientation and gender identity healthcare, and perioperative medicine, are directly aligned with our mission and core values as we look to provide high-quality care for the community.”

As Hospitalist Medical Director, Dr. Runeare will be responsible for the oversight of all delivery and coordination of care to Hospitalist Medicine patients including overseeing the quality of care and serving as the principal clinical liaison with the members of the delivery system.

“I take immense pride in being able to provide care in this community,” Runeare said. “It’s my hometown and I know that the work our team does is making a difference. I’m honored to be appointed to this leadership role and I look forward to further collaboration with our community providers and transforming inpatient care at Oswego Health.”

