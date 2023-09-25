Oswego Health Promotes Michelle Rockwood, RN To Director Of Women’s Services

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Michelle Rockwood, RN to Director of Women’s Services.

Rockwood graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Justice from the State University of New York at Oswego in 2008 before pursuing healthcare career. In 2015, she graduated with an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing from Crouse College of Nursing.

Rockwood has held a variety of positions in healthcare including as a Critical Care Technician at Northern Oswego County Ambulance and also at Menter Ambulance. She previously worked at Crouse Hospital before joining Oswego Health in 2016. Since then she’s worked in the Women’s Services department caring for women and newborns and assists families as they transition into their new roles.

“I have the utmost confidence in Michelle, and she is perfect for this leadership role,” shared Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “Michelle is very passionate about patient advocacy, education, and staff empowerment. We are so proud of her accomplishments at Oswego Health and thankful she’s a part of our team!”

Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Center is staffed 24 hours a day by experienced registered nurses, 24-hour breastfeeding support during the postpartum period and after discharge, and a neonatal nurse practitioner on duty for newborn care after delivery.

Each year the department provides excellent and compassionate care to more than 500 expectant mothers and Oswego Hospital was recently recognized by Becker’s Health as one of 153 “Great Community Hospitals”.

