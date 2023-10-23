Oswego Health Promotes Sarah Driscoll to Director of Pharmacy

Oswego, NY – October 23, 2023) Oswego Health makes it a priority to recognize staff for their hard work and commitment to the organization and its patients. One key staff member who continues to shine and has truly stepped up is Sarah Driscoll.

Driscoll has been promoted to Director of Pharmacy at Oswego Health. Driscoll started at Oswego Health as a Staff Pharmacist in 2013, before transitioning in 2015 to the Pharmacy Operations Supervisor. In June of 2023 she was named Interim Director of Pharmacy.

Born and raised in Oswego, NY, Driscoll graduated with a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 2013 from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She has been a preceptor for the University of Buffalo School of Pharmacy, Albany College of Pharmacy, and St. John Fisher School of Pharmacy.

As the Director of Pharmacy, Driscoll will manage and direct the operations of the department to ensure that quality pharmaceutical services are provided to patients, in accordance with the mission and values of Oswego Health. Overseeing a department of seventeen, including six Pharmacists, Driscoll is looking forward to strengthening her team’s collaboration with providers and expanding the antibiotics stewardship program within the community.

The Oswego Hospital Pharmacy serves patients within the hospital, Fulton and Central Square Urgent Cares, Seneca Hill Manor, Lobdell Center for Mental Health & Wellness at Lakeview, as well as Physician Care, PC.

###

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

