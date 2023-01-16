Oswego, NY – At Oswego Health, WE CARE. It’s a pledge that all 1200 of our employees stand by each day as they care for our community.

At Oswego Health, we care about who matters most. We care about making a connection. We care about finding answers. We care about getting to know you. We care because you’re our friends… family… community.

To recognize exceptional individuals that exemplify this pledge, Oswego Health created the Care Award. The Care Award was established to allow patients and coworkers to recognize exceptional individuals within Oswego Health that made an impact as part of their experience and who that went above and beyond to show they care.

Throughout January, Oswego Health recognized Stephanie Liberati, MSOT, OTR/L, Daniel Schmid, PTA, Scott Merry, and the entire ICU Team with Care Awards.

As a 5-star facility, the staff at Seneca Hill Manor take great pride in the quality of care provided. Residents can expect this from not only the physicians and the entire nursing staff, but from the Rehabilitation Services team located right on site. Daniel Schmid, PTA, started in 2021 and is a pivotal member of the rehab team. He received the Care Award and was recognized as an outstanding employee who truly cares about getting the residents back to doing what they enjoy most.

Caring is not just a service provided by the clinical teams at Oswego Health, but a pledge that embodies everyone, even the unsung heroes in the Information System & Technology Department. One individual that exemplifies this pledge is Desktop Engineer, Scott Merry. Merry started in 2019 and is someone everyone relies on daily to do their jobs. He goes above and beyond and plays a fundamental role in supporting the mission of Oswego Health. He works side by side with clinical providers, ancillary services, and administrative teams to ensure the best technology and advancements are available to meet the healthcare needs of our community.

Lastly, the Intensive Care Unit is made up of some of the most caring individuals you’ll ever meet! Their patients are often intubated, ventilated, and in critical condition at Oswego Hospital and this team of 26 is that beacon of hope that will sit bedside, holding a patient’s hand to offer comfort and reassurance. They work as a team, and Oswego Health can’t thank them enough for their dedication and compassion.

These employees exemplify what it means to provide care that makes an impact and Oswego Health appreciates the fact they choose to provide local care that matters.

Did you receive great care? Tell us your story so we can recognize our staff: https://www.oswegohealth.org/story/

To learn more about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org/



