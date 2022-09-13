Oswego Health Welcomes Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C To Fulton PrimeCare

FULTON – Oswego Health welcomes the return of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Goutermout to the healthcare system as a new provider at Fulton PrimeCare.

Goutermout earned her Master’s in Nursing Science, FNP, in 2022 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in 2019 from Roberts Wesleyan College where she graduated Summa cum laude.

Goutermout previously worked for Oswego Hospital from 2012-2015 as a Certified Nursing Assistant before taking a position at Upstate Medical University as a Specialty Certified Pediatric Registered Nurse where she specialized in pediatric trauma, pediatric intensive care, and surgery.

Goutermout joins Fulton PrimeCare at 522 South Fourth St, Fulton, and will work alongside Joselito Ouano, MD, Meaghan Primm, MD, Andrew Rogall, MD, and Heather Daniels, FNP-C, to offer the highest quality of primary care including health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, and diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.

Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C is now accepting new patients. For more information, please call 315-592-3930.

