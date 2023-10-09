Oswego Health Welcomes Two Physician Assistants to Support Specialty Care Services

Oswego, NY – October 9, 2023 – Oswego Health welcomes Katelyn Quehl, AEMT-P, PA-C and Helen Williams, CSCS, PA-C to support specialty care services throughout the community.

Katelyn Que

In 2017, she also received her paramedic certification, and for the past six years has worked for both Menter and NOCA Ambulance as a RSI and vent certified paramedic.

Helen Williams, CSCS, PA-C will be joining the Center for Orthopedic Care. Originally from Skaneateles, NY, Williams earned her Physician Assistant Master of Science in August of 2023 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training in 1999 from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Williams has worked as a Strength and Conditioning Coach, caring for athletes from Jr. High to collegiate to professional. Most recently she was a Health and Wellness Director in Skaneateles, overseeing operations and managing all health and wellness-related programming. In addition, she assisted in program implementation for LiveStrong at both the Skaneateles and Auburn YMCA branches.

Both Quehl and Williams are now part of the 100+ physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 270 providers on the Medical Staff representing multiple specialty services across the community.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

