OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Friday, April 29 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about springtime illnesses and allergies.

We will talk about sinus and allergy prevention and treatments with Drs. Melanie and Nicholas Groch with Lakeshore ENT as well as Sami Blais, PA from Oswego Family Physicians.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific questions during the Facebook Live session.

