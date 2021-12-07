OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Thursday, December 9 at 11:45 a.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We know that resolutions are hard to keep. We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about how to start the New Year with a new healthier you.

We will talk about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the holidays and to start the New Year off right with Dr. Kenneth Cooper and registered dietician Ali Olsen with the Center for Weight Loss & Surgery.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

