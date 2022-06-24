Oswego Health’s ‘A Healthier You’ To Discuss Orthopedic Injuries

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Tuesday, June 28 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about preventing and treating orthopedic injuries.

We will talk about ways to still stay active, but safe with Brandon Weaver, PA and Physical Therapist, Jason Pratt.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific questions during the Facebook Live session.

