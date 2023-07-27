OSWEGO, NY – Physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered to recognize The Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine at Oswego Health for receiving two national awards by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is a recipient of the Center of Distinction award and the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award.

The Center of Distinction award is given to centers that achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. In addition, The Center for Wound Healing scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor which is named after Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

Medical Director for The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, Carlos Dator, Jr., MD, shared “Receiving these two prestigious awards is a true testament to the dedication of our team and their commitment to healing.”

The Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine at Oswego Health is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by our wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

For more information about the Center, call 315-326-3780.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

