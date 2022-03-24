The Manor At Seneca Hill Graduates Four Certified Nursing Assistants

OSWEGO – The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program.

Employees of the 5-star rated skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level. The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare.

Four new employees took advantage of the paid training and recently graduated from the program including, Janica Lasalle, Jeff Kroth, Kristy Evans, and Sherry Seabrook.

The Manor is still recruiting for CNAs as they begin to plan for their next six-week paid training program, which is set to begin April 12th. To learn more or to register for the course, call 315-349-5300 or visit www.oswegohealth.org/cna. Upon completion, employees are eligible for full-time employment and a $3,500 sign-on bonus.

