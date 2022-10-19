OSWEGO – The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program.

Employees of the skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their careers as a Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training.

Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level. The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare.

Three new employees took advantage of the paid training and recently graduated from the program including, Dawna Yembrick, Karey Bauer, and Kallie Atkinson.

The Manor is still recruiting CNAs as they begin to plan for their next six-week paid training program. To learn more or to register for the course, call 315-349-5300 or visit www.oswegohealth.org/cna. Upon completion, employees are eligible for full-time employment and a $3,500 sign-on bonus.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...