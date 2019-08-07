P-TECH Students, CiTi Honored at CNY Ceremony

Students from a trio Oswego County schools were honored recently at a ceremony by Central New York manufacturers and business partners.

Three members of the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program were touted at the ceremony and the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation also took home an award along with other distinguished honorees at the 2019 Partners for Education and Business Awards.

Sandy Creek’s Cati-ann Blodgett was named one of the P-TECH Students of the Year, given for excellence in the area of career exploration activities along with personal skills and qualities.

Blodgett has done visitations at P-TECH Industry Partner manufacturing sites including Novelis, Huhtamaki, Davis-Standard, Sunoco and Fulton Company.

Fulton’s Matthew Jeffery and Central Square’s Faith Johnson, also of Oswego County P-TECH, were also recognized during the ceremony as nominees for P-TECH Student of the Year.

In addition to students being recognized for nominations and awards, CiTi was awarded a recognition plaque for Partners For Education & Business, Sector Strategy Award: In Recognition of Promoting Careers in the Advanced Manufacturing Sector after hosting Sponsoring Manufacturing Day on Oct. 5, 2018.

At the event, students were supported by P-TECH Engineering Teacher Mark Rogers and P-TECH Counselor Daniel Lupa; P-TECH Industry Liason Bill Lynch; industry mentor Julie Becker of Novelis; and Oswego County PTECH Industry Partners Dave Lloyd of Novelis and Alex Bogawitch of Attis Company. In addition to family members, there were also supporters from students’ home districts – Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino; Sandy Creek School Counselor Danielle James and Paul V. Moore High School Assistant Principal Christopher Soluri.

The awards program was presented by Partners for Education and Business and the Manufacturing Association of Central New York.

While attending P-TECH — located on CiTi’s main campus in Mexico — students can still receive their high-school graduation credits while simultaneously earning college credit through Onondaga Community College when they reach their junior and senior years of high school.

Oswego County P-TECH recently began work with its fourth cohort of students. More information about upcoming classes and applications can be found at citiboces.org/ptech.

