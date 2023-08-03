Alvin & Simon: Pets Of The Week

Oswego, NY – One kitten goes and his brother goes along with him. One kitten makes trouble, but two kitten cuties make a great pair! Alvin and Simon are 6 months old, neutered, and in need of a family to keep them busy.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
https://tinyurl.com/alvin-simon-kittens
