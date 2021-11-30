OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will be hosting a pick up dinner drive on Saturday December 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The American Foundry.

The two choices for dinner are chicken parmesan or pasta primavera, a vegetarian option. For $17, the dinner includes the entree, a small salad, bread & butter, and cookies. There will be limited quantities available for purchase day of, please order ahead at www.oswegohumane.org/events or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.

The cut off for ordering is Wednesday, December 8 at noon.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

