OSWEGO – Cindy wants your love and she knows how to get it! She’s very chatty and would love a chance to sit with a kind human for some nice pets. She’s a gentle cuddler and her expressive tail will tell you so.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

